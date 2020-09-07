Delhi

2 members of Babbar Khalsa held in Delhi

Two suspected members of banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested following a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, police said, adding that they were also wanted in some cases in Punjab.

The special cell of Delhi Police nabbed the duo on Saturday night. Six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 1:38:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/2-members-of-babbar-khalsa-held-in-delhi/article32541443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story