2-km section of Najafgarh drain desilted, cleaned

November 18, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

As part of efforts to rejuvenate the Najafgarh drain, a 2-km section from Timarpur to Mall Road Bridge has been completely cleaned, said sources in the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department on Thursday.

This 2-km segment is part of the 12-km stretch from Timarpur to Basai Darapur, where desilting and cleaning is under way in the first phase of the Najafgarh drain redevelopment. Thick silt deposit, garbage and hyacinth have been completely removed using the partial gravitational desilting method, where flowing water in the drain is used to loosen and churn the silt and take it away. Since the work began on October 15, nearly 17,000 MT of silt has been removed from this stretch, sources said. Earlier, silt from the drain used to be physically removed and placed on the banks of drain to be later taken away.

The drain earlier used to be the river Sahibi, which flowed from the Aravali hills in Rajasthan through Haryana and entered the Yamuna in Delhi near Najafgarh, but was then channelised for flood control purposes.

As many as 121 smaller drains discharge sewage into the 57-km long Najafgarh drain, which contains approximately 85 lakh tonnes of solid waste owing to neglect and apathy over several years, I&FC Department sources said. They added that silt and garbage, accumulated in the form of solid mounds, block the natural flow of water, more so during rainy season, which leads to the smaller drains overflowing and causing flooding and waterlogging in the city.

Sources at Raj Niwas said that since Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took over, he has been overseeing cleaning operations at the Najafgarh drain, which is the main pollutant of the Yamuna. “Rejuvenating this drain into a clean water body as per the directions of courts has been a focus area of the L-G. Putting in place a comprehensive plan of action that is cost-effective, Mr. Saxena ensured seamless coordination between various stakeholders like the I&FC Department, DJB, PWD and MCD,” they added.

The redevelopment of the drain was also proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his 2022-23 Budget speech earlier this year. “Najafgarh drain... will be developed as a tourist destination by cleaning it and beautifying the roads on both sides. Delhi’s Sahibi river will be brought back in its form. A separate provision of ₹705 crore has been made for this in the Budget,” he had said.

In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the L-G had agreed in a meeting the need to clean the drain and officials were asked to submit a feasibility report on engaging an expert agency to pulverise the silt settled in the drain.