2 killed, one injured after unidentified assailants open fire in Delhi

Accused still at large, say police

Two men were killed and another sustained injuries after two unidentified people opened fire on them in west Delhi’s Mundka area on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mangal, 60, and Joginder, 42. The victim, Mohan Lal, 62 is undergoing medical treatment. All three were residents of JJ colony in Bakkarwala village.

Teams of crime and forensic science laboratory, who inspected the spot, found empty and live cartridges. The police said a helmet, which belonged to one of assailants was also found on a slab at the entry point of the street.

After analysing the CCTV footage, DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that the two men of the age group of 25 to 28 were seen coming from Bakkarwala village at 9.05 p.m., and after a few minutes, they were seen escaping.

A case under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Arms Act have been registered as well.

Extortion calls

The DCP said that during investigation, a witness was interrogated. He said that he was receiving extortion calls for the last one month from a man. Without revealing his identity, the DCP said that he was likely the target of the assailants who may have killed the wrong person.

The investigation is under way. We have some leads, the DCP said, adding that once the accused is arrested, it will be clear whether the deceased were the target or not. The motive behind the killing will also be clear, he said.