2 killed in separate accidents

Two persons, including a chartered accountant, died in separate accidents in south Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

In the first accident, CA Mukul Gambhir, a resident of Karol Bagh, died after his car met with an accident around 4 a.m., the police said, adding that two of his friends - Punit and Sahil - were injured as well. Mukul was driving the car in Fatehpur Beri area with his friends when he lost control and slammed a tree after hitting a pole, a senior police officer said.

In the other incident, 48-year-old Harish Upreti died after his motorcycle hit the central verge of a road in Mehrauli on Tuesday night. The police, who said he was not wearing a helmet, received information about the accident around 11.30 p.m. They rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. — PTI