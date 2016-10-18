2 killed in car crash

: Two youths died while three were injured when the car they were travelling in hit a divider near central Delhi’s ITO junction on Monday.

The victims were all friends who had come from different cities to attend a marriage ceremony.

The deceased have been identified as Kashish Anand and Ayushi Gulati, while the injured include Manak, Shobojit and Shakun.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. when the group was heading towards ITO junction from Laxmi Nagar in a Hyundai i20.

Eyewitnesses have told the police that the victims’ vehicle hit the divider after the driver lost control. The car somersaulted, and went to the other side of the road.

Spiralled out of control

It also damaged an electric pole mounted on the divider, which eventually landed on the car.

A passer-by called the police, and a PCR van reached the spot. The victims were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where Kashish and Ayushi were declared brought dead. The others were taken to different hospitals by their families. The injured are said to be stable.

“The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled. Our men along with fire department officers had to use gas cutters to take out the bodies from the Hyundai i20,” said a police officer.

The police said the youths were either studying B.Tech at a private college in Chandigarh or had completed their engineering. After graduation, while Kashish shifted to Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, the others had started living in Dehradun. The car belonged to Shobojit.

A relative of Kashish said, “Kashish came to Delhi in his own Honda City car, but had parked it at a parking lot in Connaught Place.”

Reports awaited

The police said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the road where the accident happened. They are also waiting for reports of the blood samples of the victims to establish whether the driver, Shobojit, was driving under the influence of alcohol.