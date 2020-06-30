2 killed as speeding car loses control near temple

Two persons were killed and two minors were injured after the driver of a speeding car lost control and rammed people outside a temple in Rohini, the police said on Tuesday.
DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said that the deceased have been identified as Harish (40), resident of Rohini Sector 26; and Vimla (35), resident of Rohini Sector 25.
The injured have been identified as Anshu (5) and Suraj (11), both residents of Rohini Sector 25, and are undergoing treatment.
The police said that an information was received at 6.40 p.m. regarding the accident and rushed the victims to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where two were declared dead.
The police said that the accused fled the spot leaving behind his car. It was seized by the police.
The vehicle was found registered under the name of Rahul Sharma, a resident of Budh Vihar, Mr. Mishra said.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and two persons have been apprehended, the police added, adding that further investigation is under way.
