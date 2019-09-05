2 killed after fire breaks out at warehouse

Two men were killed after a fire broke out at a warehouse in south-west Delhi’s Samalka village on Wednesday, the police said.
The victims were identified as Bhagwati Prasad (55) and Umesh (29), they said.
Police said the victims were sleeping in a room inside the warehouse when the incident happened. Two trucks and one car were also gutted in the fire, they said.
“The fire department received information at around 2 a.m. regarding the fire. We rushed to the spot with six fire tenders. The fire was doused before it could spread to other buildings, ” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer.
The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, police said.
