2 killed after container truck overturns on car

New Delhi

08 October 2020 00:50 IST

Driver who fled spot was arrested later

Two persons travelling in a car were killed after the container of a truck carrying rice bags toppled on their vehicle near Lajpat Nagar flyover on early Wednesday morning, police said.

Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra, both aged 35, were into event management. Malhotra, who is a resident of Karkardooma had come with his car to pick up Kalra from his residence in Lajpat Nagar. They were going to the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata for work-related purpose when the accident took place, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot soon after the accident, police said, adding that the owner of the truck bearing a Haryana registration was identified. The police called the owner of the truck and got the details of the accused. Driver Vipin Yadav (25) was later arrested from Delhi, they said.

A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC, a senior police officer said.