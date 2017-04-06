2 kill friend after fight over girl

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering their friend and dumping his body into the Hindon river, following an argument over a girl.

The crime was allegedly committed in Shahdara on the night of March 31, but the body of the victim is yet to be recovered, said the police. The accused, Ranjeet and Sourabh, both 22, confessed to having killed the victim, Deepak, a call centre employee, in a fit of rage, said the police.

The duo were arrested after a missing complaint was lodged by Deepak’s family. The police said Ranjeet and Sourabh were the last persons seen with the victim before he went missing.

Upset over friendship

“A female friend of Ranjeet and Sourabh had joined the same call centre where Deepak was working. She and Deepak became friends and Ranjeet was upset about it,” said a police officer.

On March 31, Ranjeet offered to drop her home, but she said her brother would pick her up from office. He, however, saw her leaving with Deepak.

Ranjeet and Sourabh then invited Deepak to drink with them near Cross River Mall, where a fourth youth, Jeet, joined them.

Deepak, Ranjeet and Sourabh left together and on their way, the duo had an argument with Deepak over the girl.

“Ranjeet hit Deepak with a helmet and the latter lost consciousness. They went to a forested area near Hindon and thrashed him till he was dead. Then they threw his body into the river and returned home,” the officer added.