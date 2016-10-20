2-kg baby undergoes successful liver transplant

Doctors at Medanta Hospital claim to have successfully operated on David, who at a mere 2.1 kg became the world’s smallest recipient of liver transplant. The smallest reported successful case earlier was 2.45 kg.

The team was led by chief liver transplant surgeon A.S. Soin and and chief liver transplant physician Neelam Mohan. “David was in severe liver and bone marrow failure when he arrived from Nigeria,” Dr. Soin said.

Dr. Mohan said: “He was suffering from a rare metabolic disorder called Neonatal Hemochromatosis, which caused excessive iron deposits in his liver. His birth weight was three-kg, but the disease ravaged him.”

Dr. Soin said: “His father James, the only suitable donor, was about 43 times heavier. There were no reports of a successful transplant with a donor heavier than 25 times the recipient’s size. Thus, we could only use five-six per cent of James’ liver.”

While David is expected to enjoy a normal life, he will need close, long-term monitoring.