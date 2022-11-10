2 injured in scuffle on JNU campus; no complaint yet

Two groups of students clashed with each other over some personal issue: police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 10, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A screen grab of the incident in which two groups of students, some armed with sticks, clashed with each other on the JNU campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Two students sustained minor injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday, officers said.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed two groups of students, some armed with sticks, clashing with each other.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 5 p.m. on Thursday that two groups of students were fighting with each other inside the campus near Narmada hostel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“On reaching the spot, it was learnt that there was a quarrel among the two groups, all students of JNU, over a personal issue, which led to the fight amongst them. We have received two medico-legal reports so far but have not received any complaint in this regard from anyone. Action will be taken as and when a complaint is received,” said DCP (South West) Manoj C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app