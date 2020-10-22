2 including minor held for stabbing man to death

NEW DELHI

22 October 2020 00:06 IST

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a minor and his accomplice in outer north Delhi over slapping the juvenile, police said on Wednesday. The two have been held.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the body of a youth in his 20s with multiple stab injuries was found behind a temple near Deep Vihar Chowk in Kishan Colony on October 12. During investigation, it was revealed that a minor and a man named Surjeet from the same area had been missing since October 11.

After inquiry, the two were nabbed and they confessed to their involvement in killing the youth, identified as Vishal, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, the juvenile allegedly told police that a few days ago he had an altercation with Vishal and was beaten up by him. Since then, the juvenile held a grudge against Vishal and planned to kill him.

On the evening of October 11, the juvenile called up Vishal seeking to meet him and patch up. When he arrived for the meeting, the juvenile and Surjeet stabbed him multiple times with a paper cutter, leading to his death, police said.

The juvenile has been apprehended and his friend was arrested, the police officer said.