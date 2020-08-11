2 held in cheating case

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating poor women on the pretext of investing in fixed deposit for higher returns, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the accused have been identified as Sudhir Prakash (32) and Naveen Sachdeva (48).

On Saturday, a group of women approached the police at Lodhi Colony police station and stated that they have been cheated by a man who had run away with their hard-earned money. One of the victims, who identified herself as Zahira, said that she gave ₹1.36 lakh to the man between 2016 and March 2020 — ₹100 a day. Similarly, at least 15 women did the same. Initially, the accused returned maturity amount but fled with the money in March, cheating the women of ₹7.5 lakh.

A case on charges of cheating was registered and the accused were arrested on Monday. Mr. Thakur said that Sachdeva is involved in four previous criminal cases.