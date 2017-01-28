2 held for visa fraud

: Two members of a gang that was allegedly involved in cheating job seekers with fake visas to Gulf countries have been arrested and 42 bogus passports in addition to a forged stamp of the Kuwait Embassy have been seized from them.

A complaint to this effect was received at the Shakarpur police station in east Delhi from a Ghaziabad resident on January 24.

The complainant, Nasruddin, had contacted Alfa Enterprises run by the accused in Shakarpur for four visas to Dubai in September 2016, said Omvir Singh, DCP (East).

Caught unawares

The complainant had met accused Qumesh Ahmed and his partner Junaid Ahmed. He had paid ₹84,000 as advance for the visas and submitted all the four passports to the accused. Later, visas were provided to the complainant, but when he contacted the Saudi Arabian Embassy, he was told that no visas had been issued in such names. Also, when he visited the office of the accused, it was found shut.

During investigation, the police learnt that two persons, residents of Loni, were allegedly cheating people wishing to work in Gulf countries.

A trap was laid, and Qumesh was arrested from Loni on January 24. Junaid was arrested from east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar the next day.

Qumesh is a proclaimed offender in a cheating case registered at the Shakarpur police station in 2011, the officer added.