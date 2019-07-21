2 held for smuggling narcotics, vehicle seized

A cab, running with a popular aggregating company, being allegedly used to transport drugs was seized by the police. Two persons, including the driver, have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused have been identified as Giriraj Kishore (34), resident of Nangloi and Bhagwan Das (24), resident of Bareilly.

Tip-off

The police claimed to have received a tip-off on Saturday regarding drug peddlers in Swaroop Nagar area after which a trap was laid and the cab was stopped in which the two accused were travelling.

“On checking of the car, 65.1 kg. of poppy straw was recovered from the car,” Mr. Sharma said.

The police said that Giriraj has been driving the cab for the last two-three years and met Das last month who lured him into the smuggling trade.

“They used to transport the NDPS substance from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi at night to avoid identification,” the DCP said.