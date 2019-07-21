Delhi

2 held for smuggling narcotics, vehicle seized

more-in

Cab belonging to a popular aggregating company was used for the business

A cab, running with a popular aggregating company, being allegedly used to transport drugs was seized by the police. Two persons, including the driver, have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused have been identified as Giriraj Kishore (34), resident of Nangloi and Bhagwan Das (24), resident of Bareilly.

Tip-off

The police claimed to have received a tip-off on Saturday regarding drug peddlers in Swaroop Nagar area after which a trap was laid and the cab was stopped in which the two accused were travelling.

“On checking of the car, 65.1 kg. of poppy straw was recovered from the car,” Mr. Sharma said.

The police said that Giriraj has been driving the cab for the last two-three years and met Das last month who lured him into the smuggling trade.

“They used to transport the NDPS substance from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi at night to avoid identification,” the DCP said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 10:59:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/2-held-for-smuggling-narcotics-vehicle-seized/article28623172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY