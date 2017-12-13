2 held for smartphone theft

The Delhi police have arrested two youths who allegedly used to buy premium category tickets to musical concerts and steal high-end smartphones in south-east Delhi on Tuesday.

With the arrest, the police claimed to have worked out seven cases of mobile thefts reported in concerts. The accused, Mohd.Yusuf (32) and Saddam (24), were nabbed by Okhla Industrial area police. The duo allegedly targeted those who used to attend cultural, art and musical festivals in various auditoriums and grounds in the city.

CCTV footage

The police said that on December 9, complainant Anmol Bhatia came to NSIC grounds Okhla Phase – III to attend a musical fest, where his mobile phone was stolen.

A police team was constituted and the CCTV footage of the event was scanned and intelligence developed. Several people were questioned and the police zeroed in on frequent visitors to the music events

The police, on Sunday, received information that two persons who gatecrash such events and steal phones will come near Govindpuri Metro Station. The police team then laid a trap near Kalkaji Temple and arrested the accused.