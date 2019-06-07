2 held for ramming car into crowd

Two people have been arrested for alleged rash driving near Shahdara’s Khureji Masjid in which at least eight persons were injured on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

The victims were dispersing after offering prayers on Id, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said prime accused 26-year-old Shahrukh has 27 criminal involvements and a robbery case registered against him.

Shahrukh had stolen the sedan on May 30 from Madhu Vihar. He used to sleep in the car and had parked it in Geeta Colony, the police said.

“On June 5 [Id], he noticed police deployment, which scared him and he wanted to flee the area. He then sped the car near the masjid,” Ms. Yadav said.

On seeing police officers, he sped towards Anand Vihar where he abandoned the car and fled, the officer said.

On Wednesday night, he again stole a scooty, on which he and his accomplice escaped, the police said.

CCTV footage scanned

After checking CCTV footage, he was identified after which raids were conducted and his accomplices were interrogated. The two were finally arrested from Kashmere Gate on Thursday afternoon.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he used a master key to steal vehicles.

Drug addict

The accused also said he stole vehicles and batteries to buy drugs.

The police said they have recovered a car, a scooty, ATM card, metro card of his friend and syringes used to consume drugs. A video of the incident in which agitating crowd can be seen vandalising a bus is doing the rounds. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the police added.