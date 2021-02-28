2 held for plotting to kill Sushil Pandit

Two persons, who were allegedly hired to kill human rights activist and noted speaker Sushil Pandit, have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 25, and Lakhan, 21, both residents of Faridkot.
“They were promised ₹10 lakh if they assassinated Mr. Pandit, who is the CEO of Hive Communications India Private Limited. They were also provided four pistols, four live cartridges and Mr. Pandit’s photograph,” Mr. Singh said.
The police said that the two were sent to Delhi at the behest of one Prince alias Tutti who is Lakhan’s childhood friend and also facing murder trial in Faridkot.
The police said that “considering the nature of the case and that foreign hand may be involved in the case”, it has been transferred to Special Cell unit.
