2 held for phone snatching

Two persons were arrested for snatching phones, dismantling them and selling it to customers who visited their shop for mobile repairing in Wazirabad, the police said on Monday.

DCP (North ) Nupur Prasad said that the arrested are identified as Tushal and Harish. They are residents of Wazirabad. They confessed to committing more than 50 cases of snatching across the city.

Ms. Prasad added that the police have recovered 10 stolen mobile phones along with several dismantled mobiles and a stolen motorcycle used in the commission of crime, from their possession. “On July 26, a patrolling team in Hardev Nagar spotted two persons on a bike. The bike was flagged down to stop and on enquiry it was found to be stolen from Sarai Rohilla. When the riders were frisked, three mobiles phones were recovered from their possession,” said Ms. Prasad.

They admitted that the recovered mobile phones were snatched by them till a few hours ago. They disclosed their involvement in more than 50 cases of mobile phone snatching. To dispose the snatched phones, Tushal used to dismantle the phones and sell it to his customers.

“Tushal runs a mobile phone repair shop and he used to sell the parts of snatched mobiles such as display, camera and other hardware components to prospective costumers. He also used to replace the out-of-order parts of mobiles phones with the parts of the stolen phones during repair,” said Ms. Prasad.

“The other accused Harish used to get a certain amount for the mobile phones he provided to Tushal. His share depended upon the model and make of the snatched phone,” said Ms Prasad.