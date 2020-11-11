2 held for making Aadhaar cards using forged papers

NEW DELHI

11 November 2020 00:42 IST

They also used to make fake voter IDs

Two men were arrested for allegedly making Aadhaar cards and voter IDs for a gang of cheats using forged documents, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused — Umesh Chander (29) and Ravi Sachdeva (36) — were arrested from Mangolpuri and Burari respectively on Saturday, they said.

The arrest was made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with a case registered on a complaint by a private bank, which alleged that a gang of cheats had procured several credit as well as debit cards from it using forged documents.

On November 4, eight members of the gang were arrested in the case by the EOW and hundreds of credit and debit cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, cash and jewellery were also recovered from their possession.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said during interrogation, the gang members revealed that Chander and Sachdeva prepared PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and voter IDs on the basis of forged documents for them to obtain credit and debit cards from various banks.

The officer said Chander used to work as an operator in a firm authorised for processing data for preparation of Aadhaar cards. He was aware of the entire process of preparing Aadhaar cards.