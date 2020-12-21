2 held for firing at woman for rejecting marriage proposal

Accused had met the victim on TikTok

A 23-year-old man and his friend were arrested for allegedly firing at a woman who refused to marry the former, in Delhi’s Mohan Garden, the police said on Monday.

The accused had met the woman on TikTok about 10 months ago.

The accused have been identified as Karan, a resident of Sonipat, and his friend Praveen (22), a resident of Panipat, Haryana.

On Friday, the police received information that a woman has been shot at by the accused, a senior officer said. The woman is undergoing treatment, they said.

“On Saturday, following a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Goyla Dairy Road near Shyam Kunj Colony in Goyla village and apprehended both the accused persons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The accused confessed that they had shot at the woman in her house when she refused to marry Karan, the police said.

Karan is married and has two children. However, he did not tell the woman about this.

Three months ago, when the woman came to know about his marriage, she started ignoring him. Her family members then started looking for a suitable match for her.

Karan did not want the victim to marry any other man and made a plan to eliminate her.

He stole a bike from Mohan Garden and used a fake number plate, the DCP said. He procured a countrymade pistol and ammunition from his accomplice Praveen.

On Friday, the accused entered the victim’s house and fired at her from point-blank range with the intention to kill her. He then fled from the spot, the police said. The pistol, three live cartridges, one empty cartridge and one stolen bike used in the offence were recovered from their possession, they added.