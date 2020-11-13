2 held for duping over 250 home buyers of ₹29 crore

Accused cheated victims under the garb of DDA’s Land Pooling Policy

A 39-year-old man and his woman accomplice were arrested for allegedly duping more than 250 home buyers of over ₹29 crore under the garb of Delhi Development Authority’s Land Pooling Policy, the police said on Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O.P. Mishra said that the accused man has been identified as Ratan Singh Negi, a resident of Faridabad. Both the accused are office-bearers of M/s Aerocity Dwarka Multi State CGHS Limited Society. Before joining this society, both were employed with another real estate firm in managerial capacity.

The police said that various attractive schemes were being floated in the market by different societies and builders in the name of DDA’s Land Pooling Policy demanding registration fee or initial payment for booking of property or flats.

“Probe revealed that the name of land pooling policy of the DDA has been used to give an impression and spread a message that the projects are duly authorsed by the competent authority. In this way, facts have been misrepresented and the material information with regard to the DDA’s approval pertaining to the proposed projects has been suppressed in order to induce the public at large,” Mr Mishra said.

Investigation has revealed that DDA envisaged a policy in the name of Land Pooling Policy for ensuring availability of sufficient houses under planned development of Delhi and in anticipation of this scheme, various builders and promoters grabbed it as an opportunity to exploit the situation by cheating flat buyers and raised huge amounts from them for advance bookings in the name of registration, he said.

The report procured from DDA stated that it has not issued any license or approval to any of these societies and no one is authorised to advertise, market, book, sell or invite persons to purchase any plot or flat in any project under the land pooling area without any prior registration of the project under RERA, the officer said.

The accused collected more than ₹29 crore from approximately 250 investors and only ₹6.75 crore out of it was utilised for purchase of the dedicated land for the project in question and the remaining amount of ₹22.25 crore were misappropriated and siphoned off to various other entities, he said.

The arrests were made after it was revealed that Negi and his accomplice, who were absconding after dismissal of their anticipatory bails, were visiting Delhi.