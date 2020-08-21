2 held for ‘donating’ ₹2 cr. to AAP through shell companies

NEW DELHI

21 August 2020 23:43 IST

These companies were used for money laundering, entry operation and other illegal activities: police

Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating ₹2 crore to AAP through shell companies, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar (53), a resident of Ganga Vihar, and CA Sudhanshu Bansal (43), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, they said.

The police received a complaint from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) where it was mentioned that the four companies allegedly donated ₹50 lakh each to AAP on April 5, 2014, a senior police officer said.

In its complaint, the RoC alleged that the four companies – Goldmine Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Sun Vision Agencies Pvt. Ltd. and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd – were bogus and not located at the addresses which were in its record, the police said. There was a huge infusion of money in these companies by way of share premium amount, but the sources from where the money had come were not disclosed, the police said.

The RoC issued notices to all the directors of the companies, but none of them, except one Deepak Aggarwal, one of the directors in Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt. Ltd., appeared before the agency. He revealed that the signatures and photograph, on the basis of which the DIN was issued in his name, do not belong to him, the officer said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered on November 21, 2015.

During investigation, the police found that the four companies did not exist at the address available with the RoC record.

“FSL report confirmed that the various documents relating to Deepak Aggarwal submitted to Ministry of Corporate Affairs for issuing DIN were bearing his forged signatures. Photograph on the DIN form does not belong to him,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said. It was also found that the forged documents for procuring DIN in the name of Mr. Aggarwal were submitted under the Digital Signature Certificate of Mr. Bansal, he said.

Investigation also revealed that all the directors of the four companies, Yogesh Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Dharmender and others are employees of accused Mr. Mukesh, the officer said.

The trail of the money indicated that the fund for donation to AAP was generated from the account of Antara Purukul Senior Living Ltd, a subsidiary of Max Group, Mr. Mishra said. The two accused fraudulently procured DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and morphed photographs. Thereafter, the DIN was used for incorporating shell companies. These shell companies were used for money laundering, entry operation and other illegal activities, the police added.

AAP’s response

AAP, in a statement, said that it is committed to honest and transparent politics. “AAP will never compromise on its integrity,” it said. It added that this case has been investigated by almost all agencies and that it has cooperated with all and would continue to do so.