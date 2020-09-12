2 held for cheating man via domestic help app

Two persons, including a woman have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing house helps on a mobile application, the police said on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the accused have been identified as Ajit Kumar Sorang and Heera Wati.
The police said that on August 9, one Ashok Kumar filed a complaint at Sarita Vihar police station alleging that he was looking for a house help on a mobile app and found one Nidhi who claimed to be a representative of SJ Placement Service and when she was contacted, she offered a help at ₹5,000 a month, in addition to ₹25,000 commission.
The help’s Aadhaar card and photo was also shared on WhatsApp.
Help left next day
On September 6, the help, S. Kumari came to the man’s house with another woman.
When he asked the woman to go to the SJ Placement Service office to pay the commission money, she insisted that he could pay her after which he paid her the amount. Kumari didn’t do any work that day and the next day she was gone without informing anyone.
The placement agency could also not be found, the complainant told the police.
With the help of surveillance on mobile numbers, the accused were arrested. The police said that the two accused contacted young girls and used to send them to the victim’s house with a woman who took the money and gave it to the accused.
