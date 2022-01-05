2 held for cheating in DDA land pooling policy case in Delhi

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday arrested two men for cheating people in the name of DDA land pooling policy.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Srivastava said the accused have been identified as Jatin Gulrajani, 39, who was into property dealing while his accomplice Raj Kumar, 42, who was into repairing of computer systems.

The police said the matter came to light after a complaint was filed by the victim against a housing society alleging that in August 2019, the society published an advertisement and he booked a one BHK flat which cost ₹19,80,000 and paid ₹4,51,000 in three instalments towards cost of land.

Soon, he realised that there was no progress on ground and the whole scheme was a fraud. A case was then registered and investigation was taken up. The police said that more victims approached the economic offences wing (EOW) and complained against the society.

The police said an amount of approximately ₹4.60 crore was received from 45 members in the name of DDA land pooling policy and around 90% of this amount was transferred in the account of an enterprises which was given a huge commission in name of providing members and arranging land for the society.

“Huge amount in turn, was found credited in the bank account of wife of accused Jatin Gulrajani, the secretary of the society and one of the accused persons. Agreement for purchase of land was made with the enterprises, the land and member facilitator by accused Jatin Gulrajani on behalf of the society for ₹4 crore per acre whereas agreement with owner of land was done by this middle agency only for ₹2.25 crore per acre of land,” Mr. Srivastava said.

The police said that the society also paid heavy commission to the enterprises for providing members to the society and accused Raj Kumar is the proprietor of the enterprises, the police said.