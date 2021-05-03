2 held for black marketing of oxygen concentrators

‘Machine was not in working condition’

Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in black marketing oxygen concentrators — an equipment used to treat COVID patients — the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Anuj Minda (41), a resident of Ashok Vihar, and Gurmeet Singh (36) from Rohini, they said.

The accused charged ₹1.65 lakh for an oxygen concentrator against its actual price of ₹31,000.

On Saturday, Bharat Juneja from Kalkaji Extension, called the Ashok Vihar police station, saying his wife and mother were COVID positive and in a critical condition when he purchased an oxygen concentrator from Minda at ₹1.45 lakh. However, the machine was not in a working condition, he told the police. When Mr. Juneja contacted Minda to tell him that the machine was not working, the accused refused to change the machine and did not give any refund, they said.

“The police arrested Minda. He disclosed that he was engaged in black marketing of oxygen concentrators along with Singh. Later, Singh was also arrested. One oxygen concentrator was also recovered,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.