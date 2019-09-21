2 held at IGIA with forged travel papers

A Sydney-bound passenger and an agent were apprehended by the CISF with forged travelling documents at IGI Airport on Thursday. The accused were handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation.

The CISF in their statement said that on Thursday, they noticed suspicious activities of two passengers in the check-in area of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport

“The passengers were later identified as Rahul Kumar, a native of Punjab, who was travelling to Sydney and Ravinder Singh, who was bound for Mumbai,” the statement said.

Later, it was noticed that Kumar was not allowed for check-in by the airline as he was carrying a fake visa. Singh was an agent and he entered the terminal to assist Kumar, they said.