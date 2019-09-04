2 held after car drives into crowd in Model Town

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving their car into a crowd on a busy road in north-west Delhi’s Model Town.

The video of the Sunday night incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed a black sedan speeding through the crowd on a busy road in Old Gupta Colony of the area.

In the video, the driver is seen arguing with locals while driving through the crowded area. The driver then suddenly accelerated the car in reverse direction into the crowd, injuring one person.

Based on a statement of the victim, Kamal Arora, the police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, a senior police officer said.

Officers analysed the CCTV footage of the area and furnished the registration number of the vehicle.

The car was registered in the name of Arun Kumar, following which he and his friend Pardeep were arrested, he said.