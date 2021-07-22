2 friends fall to death at construction site

‘They were visiting to buy property’

Two friends fell to their death from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Rastogi (46) and Amit Malhotra (47), both residents of Krishna Nagar.

A PCR call was received regarding two persons falling from a building in East Krishna Nagar behind a hospital. When the police reached the spot, they were both shifted to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

During enquiry, the police said the security guard of the building, Gaya Prasad, stated that the two had visited the property with the intention to purchase it. “It was found that Rastogi had come alone earlier to visit the property on Tuesday and on Wednesday, around 10.20 a.m., he came along with his friend Malhotra,” the officer said.

It was revealed that the duo had visited the terrace first and then came down to the fourth floor of the building. “It is suspected that they fell down while looking out of the balcony which was open and without walls, railing or fencing. Even the flooring was incomplete and filled with bricks,” the DCP said.

On further enquiry by the developer of the building, the police said, it was revealed that Rastogi had called him to purchase a flat in the building. “On Wednesday, the two came to see the property, they acknowledged the guard and went upstairs without talking to anyone,” the officer said.

The spot was visited by crime team along with senior officers from the district and inquest proceedings have been initiated. “No foul play has been suspected or reported so far. We are looking for CCTV footage and other eyewitnesses,” Mr. Sathiyasundaram said.