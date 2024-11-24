2 former police officers summoned in anti-Sikh riots case against Tytler

A court here on Saturday summoned two former police officers as witnesses in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is linked to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurdwara Pul Bangash here in 1984.

Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts directed the former officers — Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma — to appear on December 2, the next date of hearing for the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had on November 12 recorded the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh, who was killed by a mob at the gurdwara during the riots. Badal Singh was a ragi (musician) at the gurdwara.

The court had framed charges of murder and other offences against Mr. Tytler on September 13.

‘Instigated a mob’

Citing a witness, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, had stated in its chargesheet that the Congress leader emerged out of a white car in front of the gurdwara on November 1, 1984, and instigated a mob against the Sikhs that led to the three murders.

In August last year, a sessions court had granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Tytler in the case on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. It had also imposed certain conditions on Mr. Tytler, including that he does not leave the country without permission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.