2 foreign nationals held for cloning credit cards

Two Nigerian nationals, including a former priest have been arrested for allegedly cloning debit and credit cards, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that the accused have been identified as Oluwatoyin Isaiah Adewale alias Old Soja alias Marito alias Mark (46) and Nosa Tony Lawani (43) who were arrested from Vasant Kunj based on a tip-off. The police said that 37 cards and electronic devices were recovered from their possession.

Skimmer devices

During interrogation, the police said, it was revealed that a Bulgarian national namely Eris used to steal the debit and credit cards data by placing skimmer devices and hidden cameras in ATMs and after decoding the ATM card numbers, he would send this data to Oluwatoyin to paste it on empty cards. “Nosa used to assist Oluwatoyin in pasting this data on the cards available with him with the help of a magnetic strip reader and writer machine. Thereafter, they used to withdraw money with these cloned cards,” Mr. Arya said.

The police said that Oluwatoyin lives in Greater Noida and had come to India in 2012 for a medical visa. His visa expired a year later, but he continued to stay and worked as a priest at a church in Greater Noida. Later, he started a business of exporting hair to African countries, but could not make much profit. He then met Eris who taught him how to clone cards.

The police said that Nosa had met Oluwatoyin in 2018 at a party in Janakpuri after which the two started working together.