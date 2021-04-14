2 firefighting robots to be inducted into DFS

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 00:17 IST

Fire Service Week begins today

In a first, Delhi Fire Services is all set to bring two firefighting robots as they observe Fire Service Week starting Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that the robots have been bought from Australia. “These robots will be remote controlled. They’ll be able to throw water at a distance at difficult spots,” he said.

The DFS said that they had procured these robots last year itself but they could not be brought here because of the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Improve efficiency

“The department has procured equipment to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of response. The equipment includes cameras, drones, concrete cutters among other things,” Mr. Garg said.

In another first, the DFS has also deputed 500 fire operators on outsourced basis as the proposal for filling 706 such posts has been sent to the DSSSB. “The recruitment process has started, physical examination have been conducted and written test is likely to be conducted soon,” Mr. Garg said.

He said that the government has allotted Gram Sabha land measuring 14.5 acres in north-west Delhi where a fire-training institute will be established. “This will be set up on the lines of Fire Service College Moreton in Marsh London. I am sure in the time to come, this will not only meet the needs of the department but will also serve entire northern region,” he said.