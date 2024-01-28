ADVERTISEMENT

2 die at under-construction site in south Delhi; FIR filed

January 28, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Two workers died in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri after debris from an under-construction building fell on them, the police said on Saturday. A senior officer said that information was received on Thursday about two persons — identified as Dharminder, 35, and Karan Singh, 35 — being declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Upon investigation, the police found that the workers were employed at a construction site where safety measures were not being followed. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 288 (negligence), 337 (causing hurt), and 304A (causing death by negligence).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US