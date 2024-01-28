2 die at under-construction site in south Delhi; FIR filed

January 28, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Two workers died in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri after debris from an under-construction building fell on them, the police said on Saturday. A senior officer said that information was received on Thursday about two persons — identified as Dharminder, 35, and Karan Singh, 35 — being declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Upon investigation, the police found that the workers were employed at a construction site where safety measures were not being followed. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 288 (negligence), 337 (causing hurt), and 304A (causing death by negligence).