2 departmental stores selling beer beyond permissible limit sealed

The Excise Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sealed at least two departmental shops selling beer and wine in the city. Large-scale raids were carried out in Karol Bagh, Janakpuri, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Kailash Colony and Govindpuri.

The Minister visited a departmental store at Keekarwala Chowk where among items being sold, almost 90% of them were beer and wine. Only 15% beer and wine can be sold at a departmental store as per the rules. The Minister directed the officials to seal the shop immediately.

Mr. Sisodia said: “According to law, a departmental store with a particular licence can hold 15% of beer & wine, but it has to have 85% of other inventory. These two ‘departmental stores’ were defaulting, apart from a few soft drinks and snacks, 80-90% of the stock consisted of wine/beer. This is completely in violation of the law. They were running wine and beer shops in the name of departmental stores. Delhi has 125 departmental stores which are supposed to own a licence in order to keep 15% of wine/beer. The highest limit of refrigeration allowed in such stores is of 300 litres.”

“We have been getting complaints from across Delhi that liquor shops are being run in the name of departmental stores, following which raids are being done across Delhi. Excise Department is raiding shops in different parts of Delhi. Wherever we find any violation, immediate action will be taken,” he said.