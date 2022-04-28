2 dead after getting trapped in sewer tank in Bawana

Second victim died while trying to rescue the first: police

A 26-year-old driver and an 18-year-old ragpicker died after getting trapped inside a sewer tank on Ganga Toli road in Bawana on Wednesday morning.

The police said the driver, Chittranjan Choudhary, was trying to rescue the ragpicker, Abdul Salam, who removed the sewer tank cover and went inside to clean and collect plastic waste items.

When Salam did not come out, his 10-year-old brother raised an alarm, following which Chitranjan, a passerby, went inside the tank to rescue him but got stuck there, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Singh Yadav.

Police, fire brigade and ambulance were at the spot and efforts were made to get them out, said Mr. Yadav.

“A call was received around 11.25 a.m. about two persons falling into a sewer tank,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS). He said two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue the victims. They were then taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where the doctors declared them dead. The DCP said the two men could not survive despite several attempts made to resuscitate them.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We have initiated necessary proceedings under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the DCP said.

(With inputs from PTI)