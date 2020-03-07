2-day verification drive to release financial aid to begin on March 7

NEW DELHI

07 March 2020 01:45 IST

1,700 forms received till Friday afternoon, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Delhi government would launch a two-day verification drive to release monetary compensation to riot-affected families of north-east Delhi on March 7.

The government has received 1,700 compensation forms till Friday afternoon and teams would be formed to check the claims, he said, adding that six senior IAS officers will be heading the two-day verification drive.

“Restoration and rehabilitation work is going on at a very fast pace and SDMs have been deployed at different parts of the violence-hit region. Compensation forms are being given out to the grieving families and on the basis of these forms, the process of providing monetary compensation to the affected families has started,” the Deputy CM said. He added that ₹25,000 has already been given out as an immediate relief and after verification of compensation forms, the entire amount would be given.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sisodia said that the government is facing an issue of duplication of forms and therefore, the verification drive will be an important exercise. “Our effort is to give full monetary relief to the people as soon as possible so that they can get their lives back on track,” he added.

Compensation enhanced

The government has decided that each floor of a house will be treated as one residential unit and ₹5 lakh as relief money will be given to each unit, out of which ₹4 lakh is for restructuring of the house and ₹1 lakh for belongings if the entire house is charred or burnt, said Mr. Sisodia.

“In case of substantial damage to the house, ₹2.5 lakh will be provided out of which ₹2 lakh is for restructuring of the house and ₹50,000 for the belongings, if that has been damaged too,” he said.

Monetary relief of ₹5 lakh will be provided to schools as well (with less than 1,000 students) if they suffered damage during the riots. Schools with more than 1,000 students will be given a cash relief of ₹10 lakh, the government announced.

After visiting camps in Mustafabad, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that people living in camps had to face difficulties because of the rain and that AAP volunteers had been working to provide comfort to those living there. “Ninety per cent of the riot victims have filled up the compensation forms and the amount will be disbursed shortly,” Mr. Rai said.

Mr. Gopal Rai said that it has come to his notice that many riot-affected people are finding it difficult to lodge an FIR with the police station concerned and he has spoken to the SHOs and DCPs to solve the problem and to accelerate the filing of FIR so that they can receive compensation at the earliest.