2-day strike by DUTA against hiring drive

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has called for a two-day strike, starting Monday, to draw attention to issues faced by ad-hoc teachers with regard to university’s latest recruitment drive.

“The hasty implementation of the EWS reservations is going to result in the displacement of hundreds of ad-hoc teachers...” Rajib Ray, president of the teachers’ union said in a letter to his colleagues.

To mitigate this, DUTA had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) as well as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) calling for the deferment of the reservations till additional posts were sanctioned. Among other issues, the teachers association has also demanded that the contracts of all ad-hocs be renewed before the start of the academic session on July 20.

To draw attention to their concerns, DUTA will hold a protest demonstration at the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Monday and at the UGC office on Tuesday.

All teaching staff of the university has been asked to join the strike.