₹2 crore paid annually to 42-member staff at CM house, says BJP, launches indefinite dharna

May 02, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The BJP on Monday levelled fresh allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying 42 persons were employed at the CM house, including 10 gardeners, two supervisors and 30 in housekeeping staff, to take care of its six occupants — Mr. Kejriwal, his parents, wife and two children.

“Nearly ₹2 crore is spent annually in paying the staff at the CM’s residence. This is an open loot of public funds,” BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said on Monday.

When contacted, the Delhi government did not offer a comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP also launched an indefinite sit-in near the CM’s house on Monday to protest against the alleged scam in its renovation.

Senior leaders, including former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, led the party workers in demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation. Last week, the BJP had cited purported documents from the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) to claim that nearly ₹45 crore was spent on renovating the CM’s residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines.

Mr. Bidhuri said since 1993, Delhi has had five CMs, four of whom have lived in a single bungalow as per rules.

“But Arvind Kejriwal has merged two adjacent bungalows and an apartment complex to make way for a bigger residence. Today, he lives in a palace spread across almost five acres,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

AAP has maintained that the roof of the 80-year-old CM house had collapsed thrice, after which it was reconstructed at a cost of ₹30 crore based on the recommendations of the PWD.