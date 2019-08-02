2 contract killers held after gunfight in Noida

Two alleged contract killers involved in a shootout at a property dealer’s office here have been nabbed on Thursday morning following a gunfight, the police said.
The accused were going to mount another attack on the property dealer but the police foiled their plan after receiving a tip-off. They were nabbed around 5 a.m. in Phase-II area after they sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the police, a senior officer said.
“Accused Aakash Singh hails from Baghpat and Ravi Singh belongs to Delhi. They are sharpshooters engaged by Billu Dujana gang. On July 24, they had barged into the office and opened fire in which the dealer’s employee was injured,” SP (Noida) Vineet Jaiswal said.
Two pistols were seized from them and they have been hospitalised for treatment, he also said.
