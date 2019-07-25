2 constables dismissed for Mukherjee Nagar assault

Two Delhi Police constables have been dismissed from service for thrashing a tempo driver during a scuffle in Mukherjee Nagar on June 16.

The order of dismissal of constables Satya Prakash and Pushpendra Shekhawat reads: “The said personnel need to be awarded an exemplary punishment which should set an example for others to learn and desist from such aggressive and unprofessional act, which shows Delhi Police in a bad light.”

Shekhawat was on sentry duty at the police station on that day and Prakash was on patrolling duty.

The incident which was caught on the camera showed the tempo driver allegedly attacking policemen with a sword and his minor son trying to mow down the policemen before they were overpowered, thrashed and dragged into the Mukherjee Nagar police station.