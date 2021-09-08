2 constables arrested in extortion case

NEW DELHI

08 September 2021 00:32 IST

Two Delhi Police constables have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from businessmen, the police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made after complaints surfaced about three persons involved in kidnapping and extorting money from businessmen.

The accused used to impersonate other policemen and threaten the victims.

A manhunt is on for the third accused.

