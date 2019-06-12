2 chargesheets against DDCA secretary

The Delhi Police has filed two chargesheets against Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Vinod Tihara in a court here for his alleged role in fudging the date of birth of aspiring cricketers and making older players play in lower age groups.

The police said Mr. Tihara, who was earlier the convener of Sports Working Committee of the DDCA, misused his position with the aid of two institutions that he owned or managed — Vidya Jain Public School and Lal Bahadur Shastri Cricket Club.

Manipulation and fraud

It said he provided an institutional platform for age manipulation and fraud which was made use of by certain unscrupulous parents to ensure that their children could play in the desired age group. These parents got the age of their children changed in municipal records by fraud and got them admitted to Vidya Jain Public School to create proof of a fictitious date of birth which would be “easily” accepted in DDCA.

“On the basis of the investigation, Delhi Police has booked Vinod Tihara, the principal of Vidya Jain Public School, Naresh Jain, along with parents of players for offences under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of IPC,” the police said.

The investigation began after FIRs were registered in 2014/2015 on the basis of complaints made by Kirti Azad, ex-member of Parliament and former international cricketer alleging age fraud committed by the parents of certain players, in connivance with Mr. Tihara.