2 cardiac patients test positive for COVID-19 at premier Delhi hospital

Two persons, admitted to the East Block of Max Hospital, Saket with cardiac problems and later shifted to Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital after the former was turned into a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

“Two patients admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, for cardiac problems have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning [Thursday]. The patients, who were admitted at Max Smart hospital, have been moved back to Max Hospital, Saket, East Block, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. The contact tracing for these two persons has started and we propose to test the primary contacts immediately. All those presently identified as ‘in contact’ have been quarantined, awaiting their test results, which are expected by Friday,” a hospital spokesperson said. The functioning of both the hospitals, which are on the same road separated by an empty plot, has not been affected as the two persons were kept in isolation, the spokesperson said.

Patients not related

The two patients are unrelated and were admitted 10 days ago at the East Block of the hospital. They were then moved to Max Smart hospital. “There is no chance that they would have contracted the virus from COVID-19-positive patients at the East Block, as such patients were kept in isolation wards,” the hospital spokesperson told The Hindu.

Six healthcare staff, one doctor and five nurses have been quarantined as of Thursday afternoon after the two patients tested positive.

According to hospital officials, the two patients were tested before they were moved to Max Smart hospital as a precautionary measure. “They did not have any symptoms at that time. Since their results were awaited, both of them were kept in isolation at Max Smart hospital,” the hospital spokesperson said. Max Smart has sent samples of more people for COVID-19 testing and the results are awaited.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare Padmini Singla did not respond to multiple calls and messages seeking comment.