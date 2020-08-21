2 businessmen arrested for allegedly transferring ₹2 cr in Aam Aadmi Party’s account through shell companies

NEW DELHI:

The accused had transferred the amount to the AAP account through four shell companies in year 2014, as per a senior police officer

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two businessmen for allegedly transferring ₹2 crore in the account of Aam Aadmi Party through shell companies, said a senior police officer.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested Mukesh Kumar and Sudhanshu Bansal, the officer said, adding that the accused had transferred the amount to the AAP account through four shell companies in year 2014.

A complaint was filed from the office of registrar of companies to the EOW of Delhi Police, the case was investigated and the two businessmen were held, according to the officer.

