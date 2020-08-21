Delhi

2 businessmen arrested for allegedly transferring ₹2 cr in Aam Aadmi Party’s account through shell companies

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two businessmen for allegedly transferring ₹2 crore in the account of Aam Aadmi Party through shell companies, said a senior police officer.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested Mukesh Kumar and Sudhanshu Bansal, the officer said, adding that the accused had transferred the amount to the AAP account through four shell companies in year 2014.

A complaint was filed from the office of registrar of companies to the EOW of Delhi Police, the case was investigated and the two businessmen were held, according to the officer.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 2:22:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/2-businessmen-arrested-for-allegedly-transferring-2-cr-in-aam-aadmi-partys-account-through-shell-companies/article32412147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story