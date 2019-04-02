2 burglars held, jewellery worth ₹4 lakh recovered

NEW DELHI

02 April 2019 01:41 IST

Accused include a juvenile who was apprehended at his father’s instance

Two persons, including a juvenile have been held for their involvement in an incident of burglary reported in Wazirabad in north district, the police said on Monday.

Two cases solved

They said that two cases of burglary have been thus worked out and jewellery worth ₹4 lakh were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police said that on March 3, an incident of burglary was reported at a house in Hardev Nagar in Wazirabad. On March 26, another burglary was reported at a house in Wazirabad.

Advertising

Advertising

During investigation, it was found that both the burglaries were committed in a similar manner. There were no CCTV cameras near the places where the incidents took place. However, a dedicated team was deputed to look for footage from CCTV cameras installed, if any, at all the possible routes that the burglars could have taken to flee.

“We got a lead after a teenager of the same stature was seen in the footage from CCTV cameras installed near the location of the houses in both the cases. Photographs of the suspect were developed and beat staff started searching for the suspect,” said Nupur Prasad, DCP (North).

“On the basis of a tip-off, a man was picked up and during questioning, he identified the boy seen in the CCTV footage as his son. A raid was immediately conducted at a house as the instance of the man and the boy was apprehended from there,” said Ms. Prasad.

During interrogation, he admitted to having been involved in both the cases. He further revealed that the jewellery stolen from Bangali Colony had been kept with one Pawan, a resident of Sant Nagar.

“We went to Pawan’s house but were told that he had gone to Balaji in Rajasthan and would be returning in the afternoon. As soon as he returned from Balaji he was apprehended and the stolen jewellery was recovered from him,” said Ms. Prasad. The juvenile also disclosed that other articles stolen from a house in Hardev Nagar had been given to one Deepak. Efforts are being made to trace Deepak.