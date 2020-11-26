2 brothers arrested in father, son murder case

Efforts on to nab two other accused

Two days after a 50-year-old man and his son were killed by a group over personal enmity in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police on Wednesday said to have arrested two brothers in connection with the incident.

Khalid (31) and Tarik Ali (30), residents of Sunder Nagri in north-east Delhi have been arrested while efforts are being made to nab their brother Naasir and his accomplice, who are still at large, the police said.

Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar had said that the deceased, Zulfikar Qureshi, was a party worker while the local BJP leaders had claimed that Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality and was intercepted by a group of four men. Later, a scuffle broke out between them and one of the attackers shot him.

His 20-year-old son Jabaaz was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon after he rushed to save his father, a senior police officer said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where Qureshi was declared brought dead by the doctors while his son died during the course of treatment, he said.

DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that during probe, it emerged that Qureshi had an old business dispute with Naasir and his family as both the parties ran a scrap shop. “When Jaabaz was under treatment, he disclosed names of the attackers and to nab them, their call detail records were analysed and locations were traced. Subsequently, raids were conducted at their prominent hideouts and both Tarik and Khalid were arrested from the area of Nand Nagri,” he said.

The accused confessed to their crime and said they killed them due to personal enmity. On sustained interrogation, Tarik revealed that their family is into scrap dealing and had their shops adjacent to the deceased’s which created business rivalry between them, the officer said.

“They alleged that Qureshi used to make false complaints against their scrap shop due to which they often had to close their shop for a long period of time. They tried to resolve their issues with Qureshi a couple of times but he used to always abuse his family. Fed up with his attitude, they decided to kill Qureshi,” he said.

The deceased were also involved in several criminal cases. Qureshi was declared a “bad character” by the Nand Nagri police station and his son, was recently arrested in an auto-lifting case registered at the same police station, according to the police.