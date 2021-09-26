2 arrests made in Rohini court shoot-out

NEW DELHI

26 September 2021 02:00 IST

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the shoot-out inside Rohini court on Friday in which gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi was shot dead.

The arrests have been made by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The two accused are said to have hel-ped the assailants — Rahul and Jagdeep — who killed Gogi. The two assailants were associates of Gogi’s rival Tillu Tajpur. Further investigation is under way, sources said.

