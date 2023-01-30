2 arrested for ‘pro-Khalistani’ graffiti in Delhi

January 30, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with pro-Khalistani graffiti and slogans on walls in west Delhi ahead of Republic Day.

According to the police, several walls in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi were painted with slogans on January 19, with their pictures emerging on social media.

The police removed the paintings and graffiti and a case was registered under Sections 120B and 153B of the IPC.

Special Commissioner (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said several teams of the Special Cell swung into action and arrested Vikram Singh, 29, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Balram Singh, 34, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Sunday.

Manhunt launched

“A manhunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators. Round the clock surveillance was mounted on persons of interest. Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage were analysed,” he said.

“The arrested persons were tasked to paint graffiti of pro-Khalistani slogans in western part of Delhi in lieu of ₹2 lakh and further lucrative offers in future,” he said, adding that they were only paid ₹2,000.

The Special CP said that the accused had painted the graffiti on the intervening night of January 18 and 19, and sent videos of them to senior SFJ members. Mr. Dhaliwal said that a video had also appeared on internet with banned outfit Sikhs For Justice claiming responsibility for the act.

“A corresponding video also appeared over internet, wherein (SFJ chief) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed that these graffiti were sprayed by SFJ cadres,” Mr. Dhaliwal said.

“He claimed that Khalistani supporters have reached Delhi and that they will target Delhi and will raise the Khalistani flag on Republic Day,” the Special CP said at a press briefing.

The senior officer also said that Vikram Singh was in close contact with a senior SFJ cadre based in the United States. “This SFJ cadre contacted aVikram and claimed himself to be a close aide of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of Sikh For Justice (SFJ). He further tasked him to spray Pro-Khalistani slogans in lieu of ₹2 lakh and further lucrative offers,” he told reporters.

“Vikram contacted and convinced his colleague Balram to partake in the nefarious plan in lieu of quick money, who bought the multi-coloured sprays,” said Mr. Dhaliwal, adding that more nodes in the network are being traced.

